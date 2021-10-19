Salford boss Gary Bowyer frustrated after their goalless draw with Rochdale

Salford manager Gary Bowyer was left ruing missed chances as the first ever league meeting with Rochdale ended in stalemate.

The Ammies started in the ascendancy as they looked to record a second successive home victory in the space of four days with Brandon Thomas-Asante forcing a smart stop from Dale goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

Matty Willock and Conor McAleny both spurned glorious opportunities from point-blank range before half time.

Bowyer said: “The number of chances that we had in the first half in particular, we should have been out of sight.

“It was frustrating that what is one point and another good clean sheet should be more because of how we’ve played and the number of chances we’ve created.

“There’s probably one game all season that I can really remember where we haven’t played how we’ve played tonight.

“The work that’s going in on the training ground and the way that we’re playing, is there for all to see. What’s now needed is that last bit which is putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Everyone’s put in a team performance and you can clearly see they’re really enjoying the way they’re playing and how they’re going about it in terms of the style. People talk about identities and philosophies and it’s there, but they just need to add the final bit now.”

In the second half, George Broadbent missed a golden opportunity to snatch an opener for Rochdale while Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley was twice called into action.

Thomas-Asante and substitute Tom Elliott had chances for Salford, but the visitors nearly got a late winner through former Ammie Jake Beesley.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “I feel like I’m repeating myself from the game on Saturday to be honest. First half, backs against the wall and the quality on the ball was not good enough.

“We tweaked a couple of things at half time and I thought the second half we were much better and created some good opportunities. The positives are it’s another tough away game where we come away with a point and a clean sheet.“We’ve got a very young team with inexperienced players. Maybe it just takes them a little while to work their way into the game but that’s no excuse for not doing the hard yards.

“When you’re not playing great with the ball, you need to make it really difficult to play against you and I just feel we didn’t do that in the first half. We just need to make sure we do it better.”