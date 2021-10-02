Salford boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘richly deserved’ win at Colchester

Salford manager Gary Bowyer felt his side’s impressive 2-0 win at Colchester was “richly deserved” as they registered their first away victory of the League Two season.

Brandon Thomas-Asante netted from close range to give the Ammies a 10th-minute lead at a rain-soaked JobServe Community Stadium after goalkeeper Shamal George had failed to hold Ash Hunter’s shot.

And the visitors deservedly doubled their advantage in the 25th minute through Tom Elliott, who headed in from Liam Shephard’s delivery.

Thomas-Asante and Jason Lowe also hit the woodwork in the first half, while Ashley Eastham had an effort ruled out, with Salford seeing out victory despite Thomas-Asante being dismissed in the 88th minute after collecting a second booking.

Bowyer said: “I think it was richly deserved.

“We were outstanding in the first half and we hit the woodwork twice.

“We’ve come across another goalkeeper that’s man of the match for them and you do begin to wonder for a split second, but then we scored two fabulous goals, to be perfectly honest.

“We scored a great third one from a corner where the referee gave a foul – I’ve just watched it again and it wasn’t a foul.

“Fortunately, that one didn’t come and bite us.

“I was really pleased with how they went about it in the first half and in the second half we showed the resilience, character and determination to withstand some pressure from Colchester.

“They’ve got some good players so we knew that they would come at us, but then we had a couple of great opportunities on the break where we really should have put the game to bed.”

Colchester are still searching for their first home league win of the season and head coach Hayden Mullins admits it was an off-day for his side.

Mullins said: “We deserved exactly what we got today and that was nothing.

“I don’t think we really forced any kind of pressure on them to the point where we looked like breaching them at any point.

“We can’t let teams come and dictate to us at home.

“We’ve got to be on the front foot and be aggressive in what we want to try and do.

“I thought Salford’s chances before they scored might have sparked us into life a little bit but it wasn’t to be.

“They got their two goals which they fully deserved.

“The reaction to conceding the first goal wasn’t good enough and we conceded again.

“It was too easy for them to get it out in a wide area and deliver a high cross for their number nine (Elliott) to attack it unchallenged.

“We changed the shape after half-time, but it was an off-day for us.”