Salford make former Fleetwood forward Josh Morris their first signing of summer
Salford have announced former Fleetwood forward Josh Morris as their first signing of the summer.
The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Sky Bet League Two outfit and was impressed by the club’s ambition after being reunited with boss Gary Bowyer, who he had worked with at Blackburn earlier in his career.
Morris told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted, it’s just nice to get sorted before pre-season starts again, then I’m just looking forward to getting going.
“There’s massive ambition here, I think everyone knows that already, I knew that before I spoke to the manager.
“Obviously working with Gary (Bowyer) before was a big plus for me, he’s someone I’ve come through with and he knows how to get the best out of me and I know what he wants so I’m really looking forward to it.
“There’s been interest all summer. It’s good when someone wants you as a player, it’s up to me now to repay him.”