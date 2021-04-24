Salford move to within point of play-offs after beating Mansfield
Ten-man Salford kept their promotion hopes alive as they cut the gap on the play-off places to one point after a 2-0 home victory over Mansfield.
Despite a promising start from the visiting Stags, the home side opened the scoring inside five minutes with Ash Hunter converting his first goal since December.
Heroics from Vaclav Hladky – on the way to a 20th league clean sheet – were needed to preserve the Ammies’ advantage as he pawed clear a powerful George Lapslie header.
Salford tightened their grip on the game shortly after the hour mark when Ian Henderson notched his fifth goal in six outings with a beautifully controlled volley into the far corner.
Home midfielder Richie Towell was shown a straight red card for retaliating to a Kellan Gordon challenge while Henderson squandered the chance for his second of the afternoon when his spot-kick was saved by Aidan Stone.
After colliding with substitute stopper Jamie Pardington, Farrend Rawson needed more than 10 minutes of on-field treatment before being stretchered off as the game edged towards its close.