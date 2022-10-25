Salford showed what they are all about in victory at Hartlepool – Neil Wood

Neil Wood believes Salford showed exactly what they are about by returning to the play-off spots with a 2-0 League Two win at Hartlepool.

While Pools’ frustrations grew again with a fourth league defeat in a row, the Ammies recovered from back-to-back defeats by beating the bottom club.

Defender Ryan Leak put Salford ahead from close range in the 16th minute and Hartlepool could not find a way to get through the visiting defence to equalise.

And with time running out for Hartlepool, Salford’s Ethan Galbraith made sure of the points by scoring from distance with an excellent finish in stoppage-time.

Salford manager Wood, whose side moved up to fifth, said: “I don’t think we were lucky. We defended well, had a few good chances to go three or four up which we didn’t take.

“We knew they would respond. We had to withstand that and we defended excellently.

“I’m frustrated we didn’t take the chances but really pleased with how we defended.

“Our away form is outstanding, this is our fourth win on the road, the big pitch suits us.

“We knew there would be a response from the home team, they came out and played quite well.

“But everything that was missing on Saturday (a defeat to Stockport) was in the performance tonight.

“I don’t remember Tom King making too many saves, he collected crosses, we got out quite well. But I don’t think we were under massive amounts of pressure.

“If we were more clinical, ruthless we would have been three or four up.”

The defeat for Hartlepool was the fourth league reversal in a row, leaving them rooted at the foot of the table and three points adrift of safety. Hartlepool have also played a game more.

Interim boss Keith Curle said: “Does the scoreline flatter them? No, they put the ball in the net. We needed an extra yard in both final thirds.

“I thought we had the dominance and were in the ascendancy of the two teams in the middle third. But in defending we needed an extra yard. Going forward we were a yard short.

“It is building confidence, getting the players to understand that it is not based on luck.

“At times we were vulnerable to counter-attack and decision making, that needs to be improved. In the final third we need an extra yard, where they make that run across.

“We have enough set-pieces but we are not making that first contact. We need an extra yard.

“When you are down the bottom it feels like hard work. It is not physical it is mental. You have to understand.

“I know where we are at, you don’t build it on ‘our luck will change’.”