Salford sign former Newport goalkeeper Tom King on two-year deal
Salford have signed goalkeeper Tom King following his departure from Newport.
The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at The Peninsula Stadium.
King made 52 appearances during his two-year spell at Newport, the last of which was defeat in the League Two play-off final in May.
“Tom is a great signing for us. He is a great character who has loads of potential and we feel he will thrive in our environment,” Salford boss Gary Bowyer told the club website.
“He will enjoy working with Carlo (Nash, goalkeeper coach) who will push him and help him to develop his game further just like he did for Vac (Vaclav Hladky).”
King began his career at Millwall and had loan spells with Welling, Braintree, Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon, before joining Newport in 2019.