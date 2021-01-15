Salford sign Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan

Salford have signed Robbie Gotts from Leeds
By NewsChain Sport
12:42pm, Fri 15 Jan 2021
Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts has joined Salford on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old moves to the Sky Bet League Two side after been recalled from his temporary spell with Lincoln and could make his debut during Saturday’s clash with Newport.

Gotts, who can also play at right-back, made nine senior appearances during his time with the League One Imps.

“I’m really looking forward to it, as soon as the club was interested really I think that was my main priority to come here,” he told Salford’s website.

Gotts made his senior debut during Leeds’ 1-0 FA Cup loss to Arsenal in January 2020 and has made three appearances for his parent club.

Salford boss Richie Wellens said: “He’s got loads and loads of energy and I think he will complement the other midfielders very well.”

