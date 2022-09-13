13 September 2022

Salford snatch added-time winner against Harrogate

13 September 2022

Matty Lund struck an added-time winner to give in-form Salford a 1-0 victory at Harrogate.

The second-half substitute headed in Elliot Watt’s 93rd-minute free-kick to snatch all three points for the Ammies, condemning their hosts to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Josh Coley should have given Harrogate a first-half lead, but the on-loan Exeter winger could not get the better of goalkeeper Tom King having been played clean through by Alex Pattison.

Salford then squandered an even better chance to break the deadlock shortly before half-time. The dangerous Luke Bolton cut in off the right and squared for Callum Hendry, who was denied from close range by Pete Jameson’s fine reaction stop.

The second period was less than a minute old when Salford wasted another clear opportunity, Theo Vassell powering a free header from a right-wing corner over the top.

A decent spell for Harrogate then led to Sam Folarin racing clear and firing into the side-netting, though that was as close as Simon Weaver’s team would come.

