Salford’s clash with Crawley called off due to waterlogged pitch
Salford’s League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, City have confirmed.
The playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium was judged to be unplayable after a second inspection following continued heavy rain.
A statement on the cub’s official website said: “The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12:30pm.
“However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when we requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess and he deemed the surface unplayable.”
