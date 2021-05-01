Sam Allardyce issues simple instruction as West Brom fight for survival

Boss Sam Allardyce has issued a simple instruction to his West Brom squad as they enter the last chance saloon.

The second-bottom Baggies host Wolves on Monday fighting to keep their slim Premier League survival hopes alive.

Defeat would not relegate Albion but they could be 12 points from safety with four games left – with a vastly-inferior goal difference – if results go against them.

Victory would allow Albion to keep fighting and Allardyce knows what is needed.

He said: “Win. Simple. This is not gung-ho, we’re not going to do the things we haven’t been doing in training regularly.

“It’s about doing the right things in and out of possession. It’s all about how well you out those basics.

“Then at the top end we need Mbaye (Diagne), Matheus (Pereira) and Callum (Robinson) to be deadly, be it with the final pass or cross or finish.

“That’ll make a huge difference if we’re clinical in front of goal. That will give us the opportunity to win.

“At the back, of course, we have to maintain our defensive solidarity and not make those individual errors that we did against Villa.”

Albion beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux in January with Pereira scoring two penalties.

The forward also netted in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa and believes the Baggies can claim a vital double against their mid-table visitors.

“We are more than capable of winning the game,” he told the club’s official site.

“We won away last time we played Wolves and we deserved those three points. I managed to score two goals that day which I was really pleased about and proud of.

“It’s always special to score goals in the Premier League, but to score two in a derby and win the game was an amazing feeling for me and one I’ll always remember.”