Sam Allardyce would give Okay to deal for Yokuslu if West Brom secure survival

Sam Allardyce says pursuing the permanent signing of Okay Yokuslu would be his first priority if West Brom stay in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been an instant hit at the Hawthorns since joining on loan from Celta Vigo in January.

Yokuslu continued his impressive form over the international break, playing every minute of Turkey’s victories over Holland and Norway and their draw with Latvia.

Asked if he would try to bring Yokuslu to England permanently in the summer, West Brom boss Allardyce said: “That would be the first thing we try to do if we stay up.”

That remains a hugely unlikely if, with the Baggies 10 points adrift of safety with only nine games remaining, starting with a trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Allardyce was busy in the January window, also bringing in Mbaye Diagne on loan from Galatasaray and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.

“I’ve done many of these type of signings,” said the 66-year-old. “I’m either a genius or I’m very, very lucky, or both.

“You listen to how many managers say it’s no good bringing players in January from abroad, it takes them far too long to adjust, it’s next season they’ll be any good.

“We’ve got Mbaye and particularly Okay. Okay, it’s like he’s been here for five or six seasons the way he’s playing, and this is in a struggling team. I have to give those two lads great credit for taking on the challenge, as well as Ainsley coming from Arsenal.

“The experience that they’ve gained from us hopefully will stand them in good stead. But hopefully they could possibly be here next year if we stay in the Premier League.”