02 December 2023

Sam Barratt scores twice as Maidenhead ease to Oxford City victory

By NewsChain Sport
02 December 2023

Maidenhead cruised to a 4-1 win at Oxford City to extend their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to six games.

Sam Beckwith, Sam Barratt and Reece Smith scored between the 18th and 26th minutes as the Magpies took a firm grip on proceedings.

Barratt, back for a second spell at Maidenhead after returning on loan from Barnet, added a fourth on the hour mark with a superb shot from distance.

Latrell Humphrey-Ewers struck a consolation from the edge of the box as Oxford City remain in the relegation zone.

