Sam Bell signs new deal at Bristol City
Bristol City teenager Sam Bell has signed a new three-year deal at Ashton Gate.
Academy graduate Bell, the 18-year-old son of former Robins left-back Mickey, made his senior debut in December and now has five first-team appearances to his name.
Bell told Robins TV: “I’ve been here since a 12-year-old lad and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.
“First of all, just to become a professional was a big moment for me and now to get this deal is a really exciting time.
“I don’t think you can sum it up into words. It’s been a crazy season due to Covid-19, it was hectic but I’m thankful to have been given the chance to train with the first team, to get minutes.
“When you’re on the pitch you realise how fast-paced the game really is and how tough you have to be to compete in the Championship, so it’s been a big learning curve for me.”