Sam Clucas commits his future to Stoke
9:27am, Fri 16 Jul 2021
Stoke have announced midfielder Sam Clucas has signed a new deal with the club running to the summer of 2023.
The 30-year-old former Hull player joined the Potters from Swansea in 2018.
He has gone on to make exactly 100 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit in all competitions, scoring 16 goals.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Sam has been an important player for the club over the past three years and we are delighted that he is committed to us for at least another two years.”