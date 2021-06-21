Sam Hornby extends his stay at Bradford

Sam Hornby made 18 league appearances for Bradford last season
Sam Hornby made 18 league appearances for Bradford last season (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:16pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bradford goalkeeper Sam Hornby has signed a two-year contract extension.

Hornby made 18 Sky Bet League Two appearances for the Bantams last season before his previous two-year deal expired.

The 26-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted. When I was offered the deal at the end of last season it was something I immediately wanted to get done, so I’m really glad it has happened.

“I have a lot of momentum to take into next season and beyond after the 2021 I have had so far.

“When I signed a couple of years ago, I said I wanted to come here and play, so I want to kick on even more over the next couple of years.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bradford

PA