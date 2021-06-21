Sam Hornby extends his stay at Bradford
17:16pm, Mon 21 Jun 2021
Bradford goalkeeper Sam Hornby has signed a two-year contract extension.
Hornby made 18 Sky Bet League Two appearances for the Bantams last season before his previous two-year deal expired.
The 26-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted. When I was offered the deal at the end of last season it was something I immediately wanted to get done, so I’m really glad it has happened.
“I have a lot of momentum to take into next season and beyond after the 2021 I have had so far.
“When I signed a couple of years ago, I said I wanted to come here and play, so I want to kick on even more over the next couple of years.”