Sam Hoskins shines as high-flying Northampton beat cup giantkillers Gillingham
Sam Hoskins scored one and set up another as Northampton beat Carabao Cup giantkillers Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield.
Town started the day 19 places ahead of their hosts – who memorably knocked out Premier League side Brentford on Tuesday – and the gulf in quality was evident throughout.
The visitors were only denied an opening-minute lead when Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris saved well from Shaun McWilliams’ driven shot.
Hoskins, who had earlier struck wide from distance, capitalised on a Will Wright mistake to fire Northampton in front after 27 minutes.
It was his 13th league goal of the season – more than double Gillingham’s current total of six.
McWilliams should have extended Northampton’s advantage 10 minutes later but flashed an effort across the face of goal.
Gillingham’s best chances came after half-time when a Jordan Green drive sailed narrowly past the post and Lewis Walker scuffed an effort wide from Scott Kashket’s neat cutback.
Jon Brady’s promotion-chasers made sure of the victory – only their second league win in seven games – when Kieron Bowie met Hoskins’ drilled cross to rifle past substitute goalkeeper Jake Turner 18 minutes from time.
