Sam Kerr bags brace as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to return to WSL summit

A brace from Sam Kerr earned Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 win over Aston Villa and moved them back to the top of the Women’s Super League.

The Australia international opened the scoring for the Blues in the 24th minute, getting above her defender to head a looping Fran Kirby cross from the left against the right-hand post and into the net.

The second goal also came from a Kerr-Kirby combination in the 57th minute as Emma Hayes’ team moved two points clear of Manchester City at the summit.

Hayley Raso scored a hat-trick as Everton thrashed in-form Brighton 5-0.

The sixth-placed Seagulls had won their last four matches but had no answer to Australian midfielder Raso at the Broadfield Stadium.

Everton captain Izzy Christiansen opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 24th minute after Maya Le Tissier fouled Raso in the box.

Raso doubled the lead from close range less than a minute later and scored her second of the game early in the second half after getting on the end of Claire Emslie’s looping ball into the box.

Simone Magill tapped home her fifth league goal of the season in the 64th minute after the hosts failed to clear Christiansen’s free-kick and Raso completed her hat-trick 15 minutes later when she pounced on a low cross from substitute Nicoline Sorensen.

Birmingham came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bristol City at Damson Park as both teams eased their relegation fears.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Carla Humphrey’s blocked shot fell to Charlie Wellings on the edge of the six-yard box and she made no mistake with her volley.

Blues got their equaliser when Sarah Mayling’s fierce shot was turned on to the crossbar by Sophie Baggaley and Christie Murray buried her shot into the top right-hand corner from the resulting corner.