Sam McCallum could be involved for QPR against Hull
Sam McCallum could make his first appearance since October when QPR host Hull.
The Norwich loanee has been a long-term absentee due to hamstring trouble but stepped up his return with a recent outing for the Under-23s.
McCallum’s availability would ease the blow of losing Lee Wallace to injury.
Wallace sustained a groin issue in the 2-0 defeat at Millwall and is expected to be out of action this weekend.
Defender Lewie Coyle will miss Hull’s trip to London after suffering a hamstring problem.
Callum Elder should fill in at right-back in Coyle’s absence.
Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will miss out with a hand injury.
Iran striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is also expected to be sidelined due to an unspecified injury concern.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox