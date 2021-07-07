Sam Smith ‘really excited’ to call Cambridge home after signing two-year deal

Sam Smith helped Cheltenham to promotion (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:29pm, Wed 07 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sam Smith is “excited” to be back at Cambridge after signing a permanent two-year deal at the club.

The 23-year-old striker enjoyed a successful loan spell with the U’s in 2019-20, scoring eight goals.

Smith, who helped Cheltenham to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season, was allowed to leave Reading on a free transfer and is delighted to be back with Cambridge.

“It’s good to be back,” he told the club’s website. “I really enjoyed it last time I was here and that did play a bit factor.

“When you are happy somewhere you play your best football and even when I was with other teams, I have always looked at Cambridge scores as it is a place that means a lot to me.

“As a player you want to be settled and I am really excited to call this my home now.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Cambridge

PA