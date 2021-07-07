Sam Smith ‘really excited’ to call Cambridge home after signing two-year deal
Sam Smith is “excited” to be back at Cambridge after signing a permanent two-year deal at the club.
The 23-year-old striker enjoyed a successful loan spell with the U’s in 2019-20, scoring eight goals.
Smith, who helped Cheltenham to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season, was allowed to leave Reading on a free transfer and is delighted to be back with Cambridge.
“It’s good to be back,” he told the club’s website. “I really enjoyed it last time I was here and that did play a bit factor.
“When you are happy somewhere you play your best football and even when I was with other teams, I have always looked at Cambridge scores as it is a place that means a lot to me.
“As a player you want to be settled and I am really excited to call this my home now.”