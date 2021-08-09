Sam Surridge set for Stoke start

Sam Surridge (left) made a goalscoring start to his Stoke career (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:18pm, Mon 09 Aug 2021
Summer signing Sam Surridge could make his full debut when Stoke host Fleetwood in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Surridge scored the winning goal after coming off the bench in Saturday’s opening league win over Reading.

Defender Josh Tymon is set to miss out after suffering a concussion in the game at the weekend.

Forward Tyrese Campbell remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson is likely to take a further look at some of his new signings.

Brad Halliday, Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Callum Morton all made their full debuts in the loss to Portsmouth on Saturday and will again be in contention.

Anthony Pilkington and Ryan Edmondson made their first appearances from the bench and will be pushing for starts, while another new face, Darnell Johnson, will hope to feature after being an unused substitute.

Grayson may also want the likes of inexperienced pair Shayden Morris and Ged Garner to get more minutes.

