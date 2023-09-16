16 September 2023

Sam Vokes scores as Wycombe beat Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2023

Sam Vokes struck his first goal of the season as Wycombe made it five games unbeaten in League One with a 2-0 victory over Blackpool at Adams Park.

The Chairboys moved themselves up to seventh in the table, as their impressive response to opening their league campaign with a pair of 3-0 losses continued.

Wycombe took the lead in the 13th minute when Vokes met a terrific cross by Kane Vincent-Young, and although his header was brilliantly saved by Daniel Grimshaw, he was on hand to knock in the rebound.

The Chairboys were controlling proceedings and went 2-0 up in the first minute of the second half as Brandon Hanlan cushioned a volley past Grimshaw at the back post from Garath McCleary’s cross.

Blackpool pushed for a way back into the game in the closing stages and Max Stryjek was required to produce a very good save to push away Olly Casey’s flick.

Seven minutes from time, Stryjek once again denied the Seasiders as he athletically pushed away Sonny Carey’s half-volley from just outside the area.

