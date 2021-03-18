Sam Winnall back from ankle injury for Oxford
16:21pm, Thu 18 Mar 2021
Oxford have added Sam Winnall to their squad for the visit of Blackpool.
The striker has recovered from the ankle injury he picked up in the 1-1 draw at MK Dons last month.
Anthony Forde will also return, pending the outcome of a Covid-19 test.
The Irishman missed the midweek win against Doncaster to attend a family funeral.
Blackpool will check on CJ Hamilton, who missed the midweek draw against Burton with a foot injury.
Fellow winger Kevin Stewart is set to miss out again with an ankle injury.
Blackpool are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the problem.
Daniel Gretarsson and Gary Madine continue their recovery from injuries.