Sam Winnall goal boosts Burton to win over Exeter
Substitute Sam Winnall struck late to hand Burton Albion a valuable 1-0 win over Exeter to make it three League wins in a row.
Winnall was in the right place to lash home when Charlie Kirk’s misplaced shot fell into his path with just six minutes left to hand Brewers a crucial three points.
Demetri Mitchell lashed a speculative effort wide of the Burton goal, but it was midfielder Harry Kite that forced Craig MacGillivray into a flying save away to his left as Exeter started to get a stronghold on the game midway through the first half.
Albion had strong shouts for a penalty as the first period drew to a close, John Brayford’s shot on the turn appearing to hit a stray arm inside the six-yard box and prompt vehement appeals turned away by referee Carl Brook.
Dale Taylor, looking to score for the second home game in a row, produced a smart save from Gary Woods in the Grecians goal as Albion grew stronger.
Sam Nombe fired into the side netting from a tight angle on the counterattack from City as Exeter started the second half the better.
Albion had struggled to pose a threat in the second period but Winnall took his chance when it came to pull Albion three points clear of the drop zone.
