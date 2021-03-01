Sam Winnall ruled out of Oxford’s clash with Peterborough

Sam Winnall, right, will miss out for Oxford
Sam Winnall, right, will miss out for Oxford (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:58pm, Mon 01 Mar 2021
Sam Winnall will miss Oxford’s League One clash with Peterborough.

The 30-year-old striker’s ankle problem is worse than first feared.

James Henry will face a late fitness test, with the midfielder struggling due to a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Marcus McGuane is out for the rest of the season due to a thigh injury.

Ronnie Edwards will miss out for Peterborough with a muscular injury, but the teenage defender is expected back in action before the end of the season.

Louis Reed and Frazer Blake-Tracy will come into contention for a return to the match squad.

The duo impressed in Friday’s friendly against Ipswich, pushing their selection case.

Peterborough will be looking for a seventh straight league win to stay top of the table.

