30 September 2022

Same again for Southampton with Che Adams available after illness

By NewsChain Sport
30 September 2022

Southampton have no new injury concerns ahead of Everton’s trip to St Mary’s on Saturday.

Forward Che Adams struggled with a virus while away with Scotland on international duty but will be fit to feature this weekend.

Tino Livramento (knee) and Romeo Lavia (hamstring) are long-term absentees for boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford returns from a thigh injury.

However, right-back Nathan Patterson is out for more than a month with an ankle problem so captain Seamus Coleman is in line for his first Premier League start of the season.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be held back for yet another week as he continues his bid for full fitness after a knee injury which has prevented him featuring all season.

Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Mara, Edozie, Walcott, A Armstrong, Adams.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon, Maupay, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, McNeil, Doucoure, Davies, Mills, Garner, Rondon.

