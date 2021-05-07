Sammy Ameobi misses Forest’s finale

Sammy Ameobi, centre, is not ready for match action after an ankle injury
Sammy Ameobi, centre, is not ready for match action after an ankle injury
By NewsChain Sport
13:09pm, Fri 07 May 2021
Forest forward Sammy Ameobi will not be involved in his side’s final game of the season against Preston.

Ameobi has returned to training after missing the previous four games due to an ankle injury, but will not feature in Chris Hughton’s squad.

Hughton confirmed Tobias Figueiredo, Samba Sow, Harry Arter and Tyler Blackett have also returned to training and will be hoping to be in contention.

On-loan Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman (knee) and winger Joe Lolley (hamstring) are still out.

Preston interim boss Frankie McAvoy is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

McAvoy has no new injury concerns following last week’s home win against Barnsley.

Defender Joe Rafferty misses out after he had been hopeful of appearing again this season following a back injury.

Injured trio Daniel Johnson, Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer are continuing their rehabilitation.

PA