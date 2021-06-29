Sammy Ameobi signs for Middlesbrough
Sammy Ameobi will return to the north east after joining Middlesbrough following his release from Nottingham Forest earlier this month.
The 29-year-old former Newcastle and Bolton winger, Boro’s second summer signing after Joe Lumley made the switch from QPR, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the option of a further year.
Ameobi had a stint on loan with Boro during the 2012-13 campaign while at Newcastle, for whom he made 70 appearances before switching to Bolton on a permanent basis in 2017 and then Forest in 2019.
He has been in the midlands for the last couple of seasons, playing a total of 81 games, and, while he was deemed surplus to requirements at Forest, the ex-England Under-21 international has been snapped up by Boro boss Neil Warnock.
“As soon as I became aware Sammy was available I let him know I wanted him, and we had a few good conversations,” Warnock said on the club’s website.
“I thought it was important he could see what he could do for us, and what I could do for him. I’ve always thought he’s a danger, and I’ll be looking to use that danger and have a system where I can get him in positive forward positions.”