29 October 2021

Samson Tovide and Junior Tchamadeu suspended as Colchester take on Scunthorpe

By NewsChain Sport
29 October 2021

Colchester have Samson Tovide and Junior Tchamadeu suspended for the visit of Scunthorpe.

Tovide serves a one-match ban for his red card last weekend while Tchamadeu sits out the final game of his three-match suspension.

Midfielder Brendan Wiredu returns from suspension but forward Luke Hannant is a doubt as he has been having treatment on a bruised foot all week.

Defender Ryan Clampin returned to training this week after missing four matches with Covid, while midfielder Alan Judge remains absent with a calf problem.

Scunthorpe captain Harry Davis is awaiting the arrival of specialist headwear before the club make a decision on whether he can return after two matches out with a head injury.

Midfielder Alex Kenyon, out since mid-August with a thigh injury, played in an in-house practice game this week as he seeks to improve his match-sharpness.

Forward Tyrone O’Neill, whose last appearance was mid-September, also featured in that 70-minute run-out as he makes his comeback after a number of injuries.

Left-back Mason O’Malley remains sidelined with a severely-bruised leg.

