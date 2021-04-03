Samuel Eto'o hits four goals in 6-0 win against Valladolid

By NewsChain Sport
19:11pm, Sat 03 Apr 2021
In November 2008, Samuel Eto'o helped Barcelona stay top of the Primera Liga by scoring four first-half goals as the leaders crushed Valladolid 6-0 at the Camp Nou. With the help of the unstoppable Lionel Messi, Cameroon international Eto'o scored in the 12th, 30th, 42nd and 44th minutes - in an unforgettable first half at Camp Nou before Eidur Gudjohnsen and Thierry Henry got on the scoresheet in the second period.