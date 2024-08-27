Sandro Tonali ‘very happy’ to have helped others with gambling issues during ban

Sandro Tonali has revealed he has taken comfort from knowing his 10-month ban for betting breaches has helped to give other problem gamblers the courage to tackle their issues.

The 24-year-old midfielder, a £55million signing from AC Milan in July last year, was handed a worldwide suspension by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in October after admitting a series of offences during his time in his native country.

He could return to action in the Magpies’ Carabao Cup second round tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening having served his punishment, which also involved helping to educate young players on the dangers of gambling, and he will do so knowing his case has helped others to confront their own problems.

Tonali told NUFC TV: “Especially in the first three months, I met a lot of people with ordinary jobs, especially in Newcastle, who had this problem and who had never spoken before now.

“And they did so when it all came out, when the articles came out and my problem was made public, so after this they decided to get help and stop bottling things up, so this made me very happy.

“These people got help just by talking, at first by talking but then with another one thousand ways. But the first step, the biggest step is being able to talk about this huge thing you’re carrying inside of you that you’ve never done before and you don’t have the courage to do.

“You have this enormous sort of block and this is the biggest step to take to resolve this problem.”

It was very, very, very difficult in October, November and December, the first three months and now I feel it's a new time.

As well as his suspension, Tonali was ordered to complete an education programme and also made 16 trips back to Italy to talk to the game’s next generation about some of the issues they could encounter.

Now back in harness, he is grateful for the support he has received from head coach Eddie Howe and his staff, his team-mates and the club’s fans and determined to repay them with his efforts on the pitch.

He said: “I’m happy because it’s the first time after 10 months, 11 months, and I’m feeling good because I know the team was here with me and the fans were here with me and I have never been alone in these 10 months.

“It was very, very, very difficult in October, November and December, the first three months, and now I feel it’s a new time.

“Ten months is a long time, especially because a footballer lives for (matchdays), so it was hard work. I did work, though. I trained every day, even more than when I was playing.”

Howe, who confirmed the Italy international would be in Wednesday’s squad, admitted he would experience a range of emotions on his return.

He said: “When you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect.

“Now it is just back to doing what he loves. It will be an incredible release for him.

“I want Sandro to come back and enjoy his football. He’s really well liked by his team-mates.”