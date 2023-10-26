Sandro Tonali’s reported ban brings calls for ’empathy and support’ from charity

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali deserves “empathy and support” for his gambling rather than a reported 10-month ban, campaigners have said.

The Big Step campaign, part of the Gambling With Lives charity, claims asking a footballer who is addicted to gambling to play in stadiums plastered in betting logos is akin to making an alcoholic work in a pub.

Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said on Thursday the 23-year-old had been suspended for 10 months and ordered to undertake a further eight-month rehabilitation programme, according to reports in Italy.

The player’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has said his client is living with a gambling addiction. The PFA is understood to be working with and continuing to support Tonali.

“Footballers are human and if they are suffering from addiction they deserve empathy and support, not lengthy bans,” the Big Step said in a statement issued to the PA news agency.

“Every football game is wall-to-wall with gambling ads, not just across shirts but around stadiums and related media content.

“Sending someone addicted to gambling into this environment is like sending an alcoholic to work in a pub. If you force young footballers to endorse addictive products then don’t be surprised if they use them.

“Ending all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, including all parts of the shirt and in every stadium, will help to prevent harm to those on and off the pitch.”

Gravina told reporters: “An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali.

“The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

Tonali was one of several players named in the FIGC’s investigation, which also saw Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli banned for seven months.