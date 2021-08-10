Scoring strikers please Stanley boss John Coleman

Accrington manager John Coleman was pleased both his frontmen netted as his team got by Rotherham 2-1 with a late winner in the EFL Cup.

The visitors were the better side throughout the first half and deservedly led when Dion Charles fired into the bottom corner clinically.

Rotherham improved after a lacklustre first half and got level thanks to Kieran Sadlier, who picked his spot perfectly with a 25-yard free-kick.

But it was the away side who made it through with Charles’s partner Colby Bishop nodding in the winner four minutes from time after Joe Pritchard’s strike was palmed into his path by Viktor Johansson.

Coleman said: “I was really pleased with the first-half performance but disappointed that we invited them on in the second.

“We wanted to carry on in the same vein. It was a bit like a boxer on top not wanting to hear the bell.

“I thought we had weathered their storm. It’s a great free-kick. We’re disappointed it’s gone in from that range but you have got to give them some credit.

“It’s great when your strikers score and I know the confidence it gives you, particularly early on in the season. You don’t want to go too long without scoring, it can weigh you down a bit.”

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: “I have mixed emotions. We needed to get some minutes into some of the lads. Some needed to get up to speed with how we play.

“I don’t think we played great, obviously. They dominated us significantly first half.

“We were a lot better second half and when we equalised I thought we were going to win it. I am disappointed to lose the game but we have to move on to the next one.

“We need to smarten up on a few things.”