22 September 2022

Scotland bring in Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig for Nations League games

By NewsChain Sport
22 September 2022

Declan Gallagher and Josh Doig have been called into the Scotland squad.

The pair come in as Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull drop out ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Republic of Ireland and Ukraine.

St Mirren centre-back Gallagher was a key member of the team that qualified for the European Championship and made the squad for the finals but has not played for his country since a Euro 2020 warm-up game against Luxembourg in May 2021.

Hellas Verona left-back Doig has been promoted from the under-21 squad after playing in a friendly win over Northern Ireland earlier on Thursday.

Everton right-back Patterson was wheeled out of Hampden on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury during Scotland’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Wednesday.

Celtic midfielder Turnbull has failed to shake off an ankle knock.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

world news

Nasa spacecraft set to deliberately smash into asteroid in kamikaze mission to alter its path

world news

Boris Johnson inadvertently thanks Vladimir Putin for ‘inspirational leadership’

news