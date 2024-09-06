Scotland can take positives from Nations League defeat to Poland – Lewis Morgan

Lewis Morgan feels Scotland can take confidence from their attacking play despite the familiar pain of their last-gasp 3-2 defeat by Poland.

Steve Clarke’s side started their Nations League A campaign in the same way they ended Euro 2024 when they conceded a losing goal deep in stoppage-time.

But the manner of defeat was far different from the disappointing night against Hungary in Stuttgart in other ways.

Clarke lined up with a back four rather than deploying three centre-backs and the extra midfielder helped Scotland have the better of possession, more attacks and more attempts on goal than their opposition.

Scotland were able to show more attacking intent and were unfortunate to be two goals down at half-time following Sebastian Szymanski’s long-range strike and Robert Lewandowski’s spot-kick.

Clarke’s men fought back through goals from Napoli newcomers Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay but a needless foul by Grant Hanley handed Nicola Zalewski the chance to win the game from the spot seven minutes into added time at Hampden.

Morgan said: “It’s obviously disappointing to put so much into a game and not get anything from it. The boys showed great character to come from two goals down.

“We dominated large spells of the game, created some good chances, and we were punished for a couple of mistakes.

“We did have a right go. We created loads of chances. And on another night, it’s a different result, but it’s easy to say that of course. We’re playing at the highest level of international football here and and results matter.

“So we know we created a lot of good things against a good team. We’re obviously in the top group stage of this competition and we’re going to come up against countries that are really good.”

Scotland have now won just once in 13 matches, the sole victory in 12 months coming against Gibraltar. Clarke’s side next travel to Lisbon for Sunday’s game against a Portugal side who opened their campaign with a 2-1 home win over Croatia with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 900th career goal.

“Losing games of football is never, never good in any way you do it, and obviously to lose the way we did is a little bit tougher to to swallow,” New York Red Bulls attacker Morgan said.

“Football always gives you chances though, we’ve got another massive game on Sunday and they come around quick. You can’t dwell on it too much.

“We did do some really good things on the ball, and that’s not to hide away from the fact that we know there’s things we need to improve on and do better, which we will do.

“I think we’ve shown enough to show that we can compete. There’s positives and there’s definitely negatives from the game as well.

“I’m not sitting here saying that everything’s brilliant, but we know that we did create chances. And we know that we controlled large spells of that game and it’s down to ourselves that we’ve not won the game.

“It wasn’t necessarily anything that Poland did to win the game and we maybe feel that we lost it.”