Scotland defender Kieran Tierney’s ‘got a chance’ of playing against England

By NewsChain Sport
14:47pm, Tue 15 Jun 2021
Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes Kieran Tierney has a chance of facing England on Friday after coming through some light training.

The Arsenal defender joined his Scotland team-mates for training 24 hours after missing their Euro 2020 opener.

Tierney was filmed warming up alongside other players who did not start in Monday’s 2-0 Hampden defeat to the Czech Republic.

Steve Clarke's side started Euro 2020 with a defeat (PA Wire)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke revealed on Monday that Tierney had picked up a “little niggle” in training but was hopeful the former Celtic player would return for Friday’s second group game against England at Wembley.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Clarke said: “He did a little bit of light training and we will just see how he progresses. He’s got a chance.”

