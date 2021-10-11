Scotland head to Faroe Islands without injured Che Adams

Che Adams will miss the trip to the Faroes (Claus Bech/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:33am, Mon 11 Oct 2021
Che Adams has been ruled out of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

The Scottish Football Association confirmed the Southampton striker had withdrawn from the squad.

Adams went off with a leg injury during the second half of Scotland’s 3-2 victory over Israel on Saturday.

Ryan Christie took his place while Steve Clarke also has Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet to call on for Tuesday’s away game.

Nisbet made his Scotland debut in the 4-0 victory over the Faroes at Hampden in March, coming on midway through the second half.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in eight Scotland appearances, all but one of which have come off the bench.

