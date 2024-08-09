Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor retires from international football

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has retired from international football at the age of 31 after winning 63 Scotland caps.

The midfielder started all three matches in Euro 2024, his second European Championship finals with Steve Clarke’s team.

McGregor had been a doubt for the Germany tournament while missing the whole of March with an Achilles problem, but he made a far swifter recovery than expected to get back for Celtic’s successful run-in to league and Scottish Gas Scottish Cup success.

It was a rare injury lay-off for McGregor, who started his journey through all of the Scotland age group levels, 16 years ago.

“I have made a decision which was very difficult, of course, but a decision which I feel is the right one at the right time,” he told Celtic’s website.

“It was very important I spoke to Steve (Clarke) and I did that this week to make him aware of my intentions. As I said to Steve, I just felt the time is right for me to move on from international football.

“It has been a huge honour to achieve 63 caps for my country, as appearing just once would have been a dream come true, so to achieve 63 and be inducted into the Roll of Honour at 50 caps is something I could only have dreamed of as a young kid.

“Throughout my career I wanted to make myself available for Scotland at all times and whenever selected, give the absolute maximum possible to help the country and represent the supporters with passion and pride.

“International football has been a really important part of my career where I have learned so much and achieved some incredible highs – that famous night in Serbia being one of the very best – and I have been blessed to share these experiences with some great people.

“Playing for Scotland always meant so much to me. Reaching two major tournaments will always be a source of real pride and scoring at Hampden in the Euros in front of our fantastic supporters will always be a special highlight for me.

“Of course, like many others, I wish we could have gone further in these competitions but, nonetheless, it has been a privilege to have played for my country on such a stage and to have represented my country for such a long period.

“I have worked with some excellent managers, team-mates and staff and I thank them all for their incredible efforts during the time we have had together.

“I would like to wish Steve, the current Scotland players and all the players who follow me nothing but success for the future.

“I also want to give special and sincere thanks to the Scotland fans who have supported me so brilliantly during my time. The level of passion and commitment which our fans bring is second to none and something which I will always remember.”

Clarke thanked McGregor for his contribution in a message on the Scottish Football Association website.

“Callum’s consistency of performance and leadership qualities have been a real catalyst in the team’s return to major tournaments,” the Scotland manager said.

“He has been a driving force in the middle of the park and in many ways is a coach’s dream: he is low maintenance, leads by example and sets the highest standards every day in training and in matches.

“That professionalism and dedication has been a huge influence in our squad. We had a very good chat and while I am disappointed to lose Callum’s qualities, I can understand the rationale behind his decision.

“He will be missed by his team-mates, the coaches, the backroom staff and, of course, the fans. I would like to thank him for all that he has contributed and helped us achieve.”