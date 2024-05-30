Scotland plan to give players chance to stake a claim before Euros – John Carver

Scotland assistant coach John Carver outlined a plan to give as many of their players time on the pitch in the Euro 2024 warm-ups as possible before the squad is cut for Germany.

Carver gave a positive update on the condition of some players who came into the camp with knocks, following Scotland’s first training session at the City Stadium next to Hampden.

Scotland take on Gibraltar in Portugal on Monday and host Finland seven days before they kick off the European Championship finals against the hosts in Munich on June 14.

Manager Steve Clarke named 28 players in his training squad and has to cut two just before they travel to Germany on June 8.

Carver said: “Let’s not forget, we’ve got actually two games before we go out to Germany, so they’re going to be very important. Players are going to get time on the grass and on the pitch.

“And it’s an opportunity for them to stake a claim. If it was me, I’d be so determined to make sure that I turned up when there was two games and performed well.

“There’s an opportunity still there, because we haven’t made a final decision. Everybody has an opportunity.

“I think the majority of the group will play in the two games. That’s what we spoke about because it’s about giving them some game time as well. And obviously we’ve got one or two lads in there that we need to see play as well and prove their fitness.”

Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar were selected despite injuries but both were on the training pitch after the bulk of the squad.

Scott McTominay was also absent from the main group after going off with a minor injury during Saturday’s FA Cup final, while Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor and Ben Doak, who is coming back from a long-term knee problem, were also missing.

“They just get a little bit more time, a couple of lads,” Carver said. “Stuart Armstrong and Souttar did a little bit of work when we finished.

“So we’re delighted with everybody who’s turned up in good condition and we’re quite happy with their progress.

“Stuart and Souttar both trained after us, looked really good, looked like there were no issues.

“Obviously Ben and Scott McTominay did their own stuff, but hopefully by the time we get to at least the second game (against Finland), we’re hoping that everybody’s going to be in condition, before Steve obviously makes that decision after the Finland game.”

Ryan Jack is another who carries fitness doubts. The Rangers midfielder has only had 13 minutes of first-team action since February 10, although he was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final.

Carver said: “Ryan looks great and, I know there’s been one or two things said, but Ryan’s been fit for a few weeks now.

“I think both Steve and the Rangers manager were trying to say the same thing and Jacko had a few behind-closed-door games for the under-23s, I think.

“So he’s had some game time, but he deserves to be with us because he’s been huge for us and, let’s not forget, he missed out on the previous Euros because he got injured just before.

“He looked good this morning, looked really good.”

The squad contains four goalkeepers but Carver could not give any indication whether Angus Gunn, Zander Clark, Liam Kelly and Craig Gordon would all make the trip to Germany.

“We’ve not really touched on the goalkeeping situation, but we will have the conversation for sure and, as it stands, I couldn’t really say we’re going to take three or four,” Carver said. “I genuinely don’t know.”