Scotland select Middlesbrough as their base during Euro 2020

Scotland will base themselves at Middlesbrough’s training complex during Euro 2020.

Scotland host Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden either side of a Wembley clash with England, but their usual Oriam training centre near Edinburgh was booked by the Czechs before Steve Clarke’s side qualified via the play-offs.

Clarke’s squad will first have a warm-weather training camp in La Finca, Spain, from May 27 before returning to the UK after taking on Luxembourg away in their second warm-up game on June 6. They also face Holland in Portugal on June 2.

Scotland will stay at Rockliffe Hall near Darlington in County Durham and train at Middlesbrough’s adjacent training facilities at Hurworth.

Clarke said: “The most important aspect for me is that we give the players the best possible conditions to perform at Euro 2020: that includes the best possible training facilities available and making sure that travel plans are as efficient as they can be for the matches.

“Rockliffe Park enables us to achieve all of that while also allowing the players to focus completely on doing the best they can without any distractions.

“Playing Netherlands and Luxembourg beforehand allows us to prepare with two different styles of opposition.”

Clarke added: “For the players, this will have been one of the most intense seasons in their careers.

“Matches have been played behind closed doors and an already congested calendar has meant many – not least those whose clubs have enjoyed prolonged spells in European competition – will have played three games a week over many months.

“When the domestic season ends there will be a mental and physical deficit to overcome in a short period of time and that’s why La Finca will be so important, in part due to the unpredictability of the weather in Scotland but also the close proximity of La Finca to the two matches we are obliged to play.”