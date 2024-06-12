Scotland should be worried about an in-form Germany, says Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala insists Scotland should be worried about Germany if the hosts hit form straight away in Friday night’s Euro 2024 opener.

Steve Clarke side are the underdogs in the first game of the competition in Munich.

Musiala, the 21-year-old Bayern Munich attacking midfielder, who represented both England and Germany at youth level, spoke about the challenge posed by the Scots in the Group A encounter and about his development since playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he looked forward to his first European Championships.

He told www.dfb.de: “We are very variable, can change teams and always cause problems for the opponent.

“It is important that we focus on playing well ourselves, then Scotland will be more worried about us than we are about them.

“Since the last World Cup, I have made physical progress and improved my game as a whole. It is my goal to continue to develop from year to year.

“I like it best when I have the security of being protected by the defence and being able to move freely. I felt really comfortable in the last few international matches.”

Musiala’s Bayern team-mate, midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, has been ruled out of tournament due to illness.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund as a replacement.

Nagelsmann said: “We wanted another defensive midfielder in our squad and have therefore decided to call up Emre Can.

“He made it clear that he was excited and ready to join the squad right away.

“We wanted another player in the squad with experience and one that knows how to deal with pressure. He fits that profile nicely.”