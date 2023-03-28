Scotland stun Spain while Switzerland and Romania make it two wins from two

Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland soared to their first victory over Spain since 1984 with a 2-0 win in their European Championship qualifying Group A clash at Hampden Park.

The Manchester United midfielder, who also scored twice against Cyprus on Saturday, took just seven minutes to find the net again when he pounced on a cut-back from captain Andy Robertson.

And he doubled the hosts’ lead early in the second half after Kieran Tierney’s cross was half-cleared into his path and he drilled the ball back past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was a sobering night for Spain, who went into the match with a proud record of just five defeats from their last 68 European qualifying games and new boss Luis de la Fuente.

Joselu crashed a header against the bar and and Pedro Porro brought a fantastic fingertip save out of Angus Gunn but John McGinn hit the woodwork for the Scots as they held on for a famous win.

Also in Group A, Georgia and Norway played out a 1-1 draw in Tbilisi with Alexander Sorloth’s excellent opener for the visitors cancelled out by Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze on the hour mark.

Kieffer Moore’s first-half header helped Wales continue their promising start to their Group D campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Latvia in Cardiff.

Building on their impressive 1-1 draw in Croatia, Wales summoned plenty of pressure but struggled to make a breakthrough, with Moore flashing wide and Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu also off target from distance.

Moore broke the deadlock shortly before half-time after good work from Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James, and Wales could have had more with Williams forcing a brilliant save out of Latvian keeper Pavels Steinbors.

Meanwhile Croatia also have four points from their first two games after two first-half strikes from Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic saw the visitors to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey.

Switzerland maintained their 100 per cent start in Group I as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Israel in Lancy, with goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer.

Early goals from Nicolae Stancui and Andrei Burca set up Romania for a 2-1 win over Belarus in Bucharest, but the visitors kept battling and reduced the deficit through Vladislav Morozov four minutes from time.

Albert Rosas was Andorra’s hero as he salvaged a rare point for the principality after a 1-1 draw in Kosovo, shortly after Edon Zhegrova gave the hosts a 59th-minute lead.