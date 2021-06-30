Scott Booth leaves Glasgow City for Birmingham

Glasgow City have announced Scott Booth is leaving to take over the vacant head coach role at Women’s Super League side Birmingham City Women.

The former Aberdeen and Scotland striker joined Glasgow City in July 2015 and helped the club complete a fourth domestic treble in a row with victory in the Scottish Cup and a ninth consecutive Scottish Women’s Premier League, a record which has been extended to 14 league triumphs.

In total, Booth won six league titles and two Scottish Cups and also led Glasgow City to their second UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final during the 2019/20 campaign.

He said: “I would just like to say thank you to all of those who have been part of our incredible journey over the last six years at Glasgow City FC.

“Some absolutely incredible people working so hard for this great club.

“A huge thank you to the board and of course Laura Montgomery and Carol-Anne Stewart for giving me the opportunity to be part of something special.

“I will never forget the players that I have worked with at City and I want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication over the years. I wish the club every success going forward.”

Chief executive Laura Montgomery said: “Scott leaves with our very best wishes. We have had amazing success together and we have worked really well as a partnership.

“His dedication to the job has been faultless and he got our club and our ethos the moment he joined Glasgow City.

“He is a great coach and a great person and I wish him the very best in his new post.”