Scott Brown calls time on career after Harrogate release
Former Harrogate and Accrington midfielder Scott Brown has announced his retirement from football.
The 36-year-old has called time on his playing career after 19 years, after suffering a leg break which kept him out of the game for nine months.
Brown started his professional career with Bristol City after playing in Everton’s youth system and went on to represent a number of Football League clubs whilst being part of Accrington’s League Two title-winning campaign in 2018.
He was released by Harrogate this summer and wrote a statement on Twitter on Friday: “Sadly, my time is up but I’ve had the best time.
“I’ve fulfilled all my dreams from when I was a child and now I’m looking forward to the next part of my life and the journey that comes with it.
“I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved.”