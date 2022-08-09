Scott Brown enjoying a ‘fantastic ride’ after Fleetwood knock out Wigan

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was delighted that his side backed up Saturday’s win at home against Plymouth with another home success on Tuesday night after knocking Wigan out of the Carabao Cup.

With those two wins, with the Wigan success secured by Ged Garner’s goal, Brown put to bed a statistic he was unaware of before joining the Cods.

“I only found out after the game on Saturday that the lads have not won at home in eight months,” said Brown. “I think the talent has shown in the last two games, the urgency to get the ball back and the shape as soon as we lose the ball.”

When asked about the difference between playing and managing, Brown thought it came mainly in the sleep department.

“If you win, you sleep well, if you don’t, you don’t sleep well. For me it is different because I have been thrown in the deep end because I only retired two or three days before getting the job.

“But it has been a fantastic ride so far. There has been ups and downs and it is only three games into the season.”

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was not downhearted with his side’s performance.

“I thought we had six or seven of the lads from the academy play tonight against a League One team,” said Richardson.

“I think they only made a couple of changes from their Plymouth win at the weekend. So I stand there tonight mostly very proud.

“I thought they moved the ball excellently well, some good phases of play, the big chances fell to us so the biggest disappointment is not to score more goals and the result.

“When you come out and see the number of fans, cheering them on, willing them on to do well, I am sure they will have the same opinion as I have. Some excellent performances.”