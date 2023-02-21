Scott Brown happy to win ugly as Fleetwood see off Cambridge

Manager Scott Brown saw Fleetwood secure back-to-back home Sky Bet League One wins for the first time this season despite “playing ugly” in a 1-0 victory over Cambridge.

Shaun Rooney headed an 88th-minute winner from substitute Josh Earl’s cross to lift Town up to 13th place.

But second-bottom Cambridge will rue missed chances, with Sam Smith hitting the woodwork at 0-0 and then missing a stoppage-time chance to equalise.

“We were very sloppy in the first half and we didn’t have enough pace or energy,” said Brown as Fleetwood extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

“Sometimes you need the subs to come on and help win you games. And they definitely changed it.

“We have got some strength in depth now that perhaps we didn’t have at the start of the season.”

Defender Rooney is Fleetwood’s second top scorer with six, one behind Carlos Mendes Gomes, and Brown added: “He wants to be aggressive and score goals.

“With his willingness to get to the back stick we needed to use him more. Fortunately, Josh comes on and delivers a great delivery and a fantastic finish.

“Was it the best game in the world? No. However, we managed to find our way through in the end.”

Fleetwood are now nine points above the drop zone and with an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Championship leaders Burnley to look forward to.

“I am delighted,” said Brown, whose side next entertain Morecambe. “We want to be mid-table, minimum. We need to keep pushing and make sure we continue this run for as long as we can. We managed to do that tonight playing ugly.”

Cambridge have won only once in 10 games and sit second-bottom, two points from safety.

But manager Mark Bonner was left cursing after United missed out on a first away win since October.

“If I was stood here after a 0-0 I would be disappointed,” said Bonner. “We had the best chances, the most chances and played the game on our terms.

“To come out of the game with nothing is a tough one to take. We had a gilt-edged chance (through Smith) at the end to level it.

“It was a chance you would expect to see ripple the back of the net. That would have been no more than we deserved.

“I am frustrated and gutted for the players because they gave everything.

“But we have got to do better in the moments when we get them. That game was there for us so it is hard on everyone.”