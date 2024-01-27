Scott Brown off to a winning start as Ayr manager
Ayr United made it successive victories in the cinch Championship after winning 2-1 at 10-man Queen’s Park in Scott Brown’s first game in charge.
The Honest Men, who beat Arbroath 2-0 on Tuesday for their first league win in six games, were ahead at half-time thanks to Jamie Murphy’s 40th-minute free-kick.
Queen’s Park equalised after 63 minutes when Ruari Paton headed home Dom Thomas’ cross.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men moments later, though, when Sean Welsh was shown a second yellow card.
Ayr United made them pay in the 74th minute as Fraser Bryden lifted the ball over the defence for Mark McKenzie to nod in the winner.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox