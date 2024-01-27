27 January 2024

Scott Brown off to a winning start as Ayr manager

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Ayr United made it successive victories in the cinch Championship after winning 2-1 at 10-man Queen’s Park in Scott Brown’s first game in charge.

The Honest Men, who beat Arbroath 2-0 on Tuesday for their first league win in six games, were ahead at half-time thanks to Jamie Murphy’s 40th-minute free-kick.

Queen’s Park equalised after 63 minutes when Ruari Paton headed home Dom Thomas’ cross.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men moments later, though, when Sean Welsh was shown a second yellow card.

Ayr United made them pay in the 74th minute as Fraser Bryden lifted the ball over the defence for Mark McKenzie to nod in the winner.

