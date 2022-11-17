Scott Brown unlikely to make many changes for Fleetwood’s clash with Bolton
Fleetwood boss Scott Brown is unlikely to make major changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Bolton.
Harvey Macadem is back in training with the first-team squad and will hope to be involved.
Joe Garner returned from two games out as a late substitute in last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to Bristol Rovers.
However, Darnell Johnson and Admiral Muskwe remain out.
Bolton are hoping to have striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson available after an illness.
Several players in the squad have been feeling under the weather and Kieran Lee will miss the match, but Declan John is back and Bodvarsson could also feature.
Amadou Bakayoko is unavailable after being called up by Sierra Leone, while Lloyd Isgrove and Will Aimson are out.
Kyle Dempsey is suspended after his red card in last weekend’s goalless draw at Cambridge, but MJ Williams is back from a ban.
