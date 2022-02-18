18 February 2022

Scott Fraser set to miss out for Charlton following positive Covid test

Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser looks unlikely to be available for the visit of Oxford.

Fraser has yet to resume training after testing positive for Covid and was still symptomatic late in the week.

Strikers Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are all still unavailable.

Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor (hamstring) and Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) are sidelined.

Oxford’s James Henry returned to training on Thursday after a calf injury and could come back into contention.

Fellow forward Billy Bodin is expected to shake off an ankle problem sustained against Bolton in midweek.

Alejandro Rodriguez (ACL) and Jamie Hanson (hamstring) are both long-term absentees.

January signing Marcus Browne (ACL) remains unavailable as he continues to build up his fitness.

