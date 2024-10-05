05 October 2024

Scott High’s late strike edges Halifax past Tamworth

By NewsChain Sport
05 October 2024

Scott High scored a late winner as Halifax recovered from two goals down to beat Tamworth 3-2 in the Vanarama National League.

Haydn Hollis struck from close range to give the Lambs a fourth-minute lead, which Jasbir Singh preserved with a fine save from Billy Waters.

Dan Creaney scored his third goal in as many games shortly after the half-hour mark to double Tamworth’s advantage and put them on course for a third away win in a row.

Waters tapped in to get Halifax back in the game after 62 minutes and, after Andrew Oluwabori hit the bar for the hosts, Jamie Cooke equalised with a deflected effort and High won it with a 25-yard strike in stoppage time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

The Northern Lights could put on a ‘breathtaking’ display over the weekend

news

Argentina wants ‘full sovereignty’ of Falklands after return of Chagos Islands

news

Women with ‘worrying’ breast lumps to be referred directly to specialist clinics

news