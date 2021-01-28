Scott Hogan unavailable for Birmingham’s clash with Coventry

Birmingham's Scott Hogan is out with a hamstring injury
By NewsChain Sport
14:23pm, Thu 28 Jan 2021
Birmingham are without Scott Hogan for the visit of Coventry.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Preston and is likely to be missing for a number of weeks.

Rekeem Harper could make his debut after signing on loan from West Brom for the rest of the season.

Zach Jeacock and Caolan Boyd-Munce are expected to return next month.

Coventry’s Jordon Thompson could be out for three months after a freak accident.

The defender slipped in the shower at the club’s training ground and seriously cut his toe.

Matt Godden remains out with a foot injury while Michael Rose is sidelined with a groin problem.

Kyle McFadzean is back from a ban although Liam Kelly (groin) is out, but Tyler Walker is getting closer to a return from a calf strain.

